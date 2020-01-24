Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner welcomes the increase in police funding

Police and Crime Commissioner, Anthony Stansfeld has released the following statement on the increase in police funding:

“The latest Government funding settlement for policing will see more than a billion pounds invested in public safety.

“This includes funding to recruit 6,000 additional police officers nationwide by March 2021 and making the relevant infrastructure improvements needed to recruit the 20,000 additional officers by March 2023.

“Yesterday’s budget announcement recognises the pressures on forces such as Thames Valley and ensures that police officers will have the resources to fight crime in our communities.

“I am delighted that, having lobbied the Government over a long period, Thames Valley Police are now seeing the biggest increase in funding in a decade. With the support of local taxpayers I already agreed to increase the number of police officers in last year’s budget and these officers will now be joined by 183 new recruits who will soon be embarking on their training.

“This is just the first phase of the uplift in police officers which I hope will see around 600 new officers for Thames Valley in total. This will mean that Thames Valley will have more police than when I first took office.

“I will continue to focus on delivering strong neighbourhood policing for all communities across the Thames Valley. The additional funding announced will allow us to invest, not just in our workforce, but in the equipment and technology that the police need to fight modern crimes and protect our communities.

“The funding settlement that would give Thames Valley a maximum cash increase of £31.9m based on the Government assumption that I increase council tax on the average Band D household by less than 20p a week.

“The Chief Constable and I will discuss the operational priorities for the additional funding to ensure the money supports front-line policing and the Force’s constant efforts to reduce crime and protect victims.

“It is great to have the positive support from the Prime Minister and Home Secretary to help us make communities in Thames Valley even safer.”