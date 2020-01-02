Thames Valley Police appeal for witnesses after woman hospitalised following traffic collision

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a road traffic collision in High Wycombe, resulting in serious injuries to a 19-year-old woman.

At around 4am on Sunday (22/12) a black Vauxhall Corsa was travelling from Hughenden towards High Wycombe on the A4128 Hughenden Road when it left the road and was in a collision with a tree near to Hughenden Manor National Trust.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she currently remains.

Investigating officer PC James Baker of the Joint Roads Policing Unit based at Three Mile Cross, said:

“We would like anyone who may have seen this collision to get in touch.

“We are in the process of establishing what happened and would like to speak to anyone who also saw the vehicle before this collision.

“If you have information, please contact the non-emergency Thames Valley Police number on 101 or make a report online, quoting the reference number 43190398752.”