Thames Valley Police to hold online Q&A on the costs of using cocaine

Thames Valley Police will be hosting a 'True Costs' of cocaine use online Q&A Engage session on Thursday 6 February between 6 and 8pm.

It will provide an opportunity to ask any questions about the impacts of casual cocaine use in the Thames Valley area and what you can do to help.

This will be answered by our officers and partner agencies on the night.

People should check the Thames Valley Police social media channels for further details on the True Costs Engage Q&A session. The Engage site is available here: www.tvpengage.co.uk

The new True Costs campaign aims to highlight the real impact of drug offences on the most vulnerable in our communities.

Everyday officers are tackling organised crime and safeguarding vulnerable children and they feel there’s a part the public can play too.

Many of us may know someone who takes cocaine but would they take it if they knew the true costs?

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard List talks about the True Cost of cocaine

In the long run, police say they would like to reduce the number of people taking cocaine in order to hit the market that organised crime groups are relying on to run their business and drive them out of our communities.

For now, this is about sharing what they know about the true costs of cocaine use to help people make informed choices.

Over the coming weeks and months they will be talking regularly about the consequences of cocaine use and would appreciate the public getting involved in the conversation whether that’s at home, amongst friends or at work.

Visit the True Costs web page for more information: www.thamesvalley.police.uk/truecosts