The 8 unique historic buildings, churches and venues across Aylesbury Vale open to the public for free this month
As part of Heritage Open Days you can pay a visit to some of the Vale most historic buildings this month - for free!
As part of Heritage Open Days you can pay a visit to some of the Vale most historic buildings this month - for free!
1. History of governance
There will be a chance to see the mayor's silverware, mace and civic robes at the event.
2. Tranquillity in heart of Aylesbury
The Aylesbury Quaker Meeting House (9-11 Rickfords Hill) will open from 10am until 4pm on September 14, and 12pm until 4pm on September 15.
3. Historic site
There will be a chance to view the cottages and meeting house which date back to the early 1700s.
4. Ancient pub
The Kings Head in Aylesbury is open for a guided tour on September 14 from midday until 4pm.
