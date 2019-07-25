The only way is up for Buckingham dance school following 'biggest ever' show

The only way is up for a Buckingham based dance school after they put on their biggest ever show last week.

Pupils at UP! Dance Collaborations performed in front of an audience of 320 people at the Roxburgh Theatre in Stowe on Sunday July 21.

Pupils from UP! Dance Collaborations performing their summer show at the Roxburgh Theatre, Stowe

A total of 85 pupils that ranged from ages five to 14 performed in the show.

Pupils danced to a variety of musical styles including chart music, classical music, hip-hop and drum and bass.

Jade Howard from UP! Dance Collaborations said: “It was a brilliant show and the pupils loved every minute of it.

“We had some wonderful feedback from parents who said it was an amazing show.”

The group’s next show will be during the February half-term.

