The Overtones are coming to Aylesbury in 2020

Multi-platinum selling vocal harmony group, The Overtones have announced they are coming to Aylesbury in 2020 and tickets go on sale this Friday.

The popular quartet who were discovered by a talent scout while singing during their tea break when working as painters and decorators in London, will be performing at Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre on Saturday 20 June, 2020.

The Overtones

Their first album, Good Ol' Fashioned Love, reached number four in the UK album chart and has sold over half a million copies to date.

The group have gone on to achieve five top ten albums, completed ten sold out UK tours and have appeared on dozens of television shows, including Dancing On Ice, BBC Breakfast and This Morning.

They have also headlined at world renowned venues like The London Palladium and the Royal Albert Hall and performed at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee at Buckingham Palace.

In 2019, the group welcomed new member, Jay James, who was a finalist on The X Factor.

The Overtones member Mike Crawshaw says:

“We love performing classic songs and favourites from our albums. There will be plenty of surprises on tour next Summer.

“Over the last 11 years we’ve learnt a thing or two about throwing a party. People come to our shows to let their hair down, get their spirits up and dance their hearts out. We want everyone to leave an Overtones concert with a huge smile on their face and a spring in their step. Next year will be our best tour yet!”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 13 December and can be purchased here.

For more information about The Overtones, visit www.theovertones.tv