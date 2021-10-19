The Heartlands in Buckingham is one of six parks in Buckinghamshire that have retained their Green Flag Awards this year.

The Green Flag award scheme, now in its 25th year, is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, under licence from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. The award stands as an internationally recognised quality marker, and parks are judged on such things as being welcoming, safe, well maintained and clean, as well as environmental management, biodiversity, landscape and heritage and community involvement.

Since the pandemic, parks and open spaces have taken on even greater significance in local communities. Research carried out by YouGov over the summer reveals that having access to a quality park or green space helped improve people’s mental health with 59 per cent saying they felt less stressed when using the park and 55 per cent saying they felt more positive in general.

The Heartlands. Picture by Jon Harvey

The other five award-winning parks in Bucks are The Rye and Hughenden Park in High Wycombe, Higginson Park in Marlow and Vale Park and Bedgrove Park in Aylesbury.

Clive Harriss, Buckinghamshire Council's cabinet member for culture and leisure. said: “Parks and open spaces have always been significant but over the past 18 months in particular, we have come to truly appreciate their importance for both our mental and physical health.

"The pandemic has helped us appreciate how vital it is to have access to outside areas to enjoy some leisure time and exercise and appreciate the joy of our natural environment.

“I am delighted that we have retained our Green Flag awards and would like to thank all our council staff as well as the many voluntary groups and individuals who support their local parks, for their hard work in helping to keep them in such good condition for the whole community to enjoy.

The six parks in Buckinghamshire were among 2,127 parks and green spaces to win a coveted Green Flag Award this year.

Commenting on the announcement of this year’s winners, Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: “As Green Flag Award celebrates 25 years of raising the standard, Keep Britain Tidy is delighted to be the custodian of a scheme that does so much to ensure our parks and green spaces go from strength to strength.

“At a time when parks have been at the heart of every community across the country, it is perhaps not surprising that 95 per cent of the public thinks that their local parks and green spaces need to be protected.