This is what Buckingham's new Skate Park will look like

Buckinghamshire Council has released an artist's impression of what the new Buckingham Skate Park will look like.

When completed, the new skate park will offer a range of obstacles appealing to different levels of experience, such as rolled lips and mellow transitions for beginners, coping lips, small hips, transfers and pump areas for intermediates, and hips and transfers for advanced users.

And in a triumph for common sense, it has also been announced that the dates for construction of the new £200,000 skate park have been pushed back, meaning skateboarders will now be able to use the existing skate park all summer - instead of it being a construction site throughout the school holidays.

A digital impression of the new skate park for Buckingham

This comes after Buckingham Town Council requested that the work – originally scheduled to begin work in May 2021 - be delayed until after the summer holidays.

Councillors asked for assurances that the skate park would not be fenced off until it was guaranteed that construction would take place and asked what safety arrangements were in place for the children’s play area adjacent to the construction site.

Bucks Council agreed to prioritise construction of the new skate park, funded by Section 106 developer contributions, after 225 people signed an online petition set up by Buckingham town councillor Jon Harvey last year.

Councillor Harvey said: "Back in April, I asked that construction work on the new skate park should begin after the summer holidays. My fellow town councillors agreed.

The existing skate park is looking tired and outdated

"Even though we knew how much local youngsters want the new park, we knew they would want something over the summer holidays too.

"Buckinghamshire Council said no. But today, they have reversed this decision and construction will begin in the autumn.

"Hooray - this is a good result for the town."

A Bucks Council spokesman said: "To enable pre-construction works and allow the Environment Agency to consider the proposal, the construction phase of Buckingham Skate Park has been revised to autumn 2021.

"Once contractors are on site, the £200,000 skate park, which is being constructed in the same location as the existing one, is expected to take around 12 weeks to build – depending on weather conditions."

Clive Harriss, cabinet member for culture and leisure, said: “Starting the construction of the new skate park in autumn will allow the existing facility to remain open for the enjoyment of the local skateboarding community during the summer months.