Thousands enjoy family fun day in Buckingham

Thousands of people enjoyed a family fun day at Lace Hill Community Centre in Buckingham on July 21 - an event which brought down the curtain on the Buckingham Fringe Festival.

Organised by Buckingham Town Council, the fun day followed the theme of the Fringe which was 'The Sun, The Moon and The Stars' to mark the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.

Youngsters queue to explore a planetarium as part of the Lace Hill Family Fun Day

The fun day was described as 'a great success' and visitors were allowed free entry to a mobile planetarium where they enjoyed a so-called 'cosmic experience' which included a short film of the moon landing followed by an interactive tour of the universe.

Local author and space expert Dr James Henderson curated a space exhibition and was quizzed by some of Buckingham’s young space fanatics.

Meanwhile outside on a warm and sunny day, visitors enjoyed fun and sporting activities including crazy golf, lots of inflatables, a beat the goalkeeper challenge run in conjunction with Buckingham United FC and much more.

There was also a mini korfball tournament with advice and coaching from the Buckingham Royals.

The inflatables were a popular addition at the Lace Hill family fun day

Meanwhile, Well Street United Church hosted a pop-up café with traditional games, crafts, live performances and science experiments to entertain the crowd.

Guests also browsed stalls from local crafters and organisations such as Buckinghamshire Family Information Service, Dementia Action Alliance and the local neighbourhood policing team.

Councillor Andy Mahi, chair of the town centre and events committee said: “The Lace Hill family fun day was a fantastic way to bring the community together.

"The atmosphere was so happy, friendly and relaxed with everyone thoroughly enjoying themselves.

Families queue up for a fire engine at the Lace Hill family fun day

"Visitors really appreciated all of the free of charge activities meaning it didn’t cost the earth to have fun!”

Buckingham Town Council would like to thank the following groups and organisations that supported the fun day:

> Project Street Life

> Buckinghamshire Disability Service

The Lace Hill family fun day

> Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service

> The Woolpack

> Louis

> Roo’s Food

> Lola Ice-Cream

> Lace Hill Gymnastics Club

> Friends of Lace Hill Academy

> Playtime at Lace Hill Parent & Toddler Group

> Buckingham West End Bowls Club

> Zenshin Kai Karate

> Beehive Entertainments

> Stagecoach Buckingham

> Crafty Little Monsters