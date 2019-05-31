Thousands of Scouts and Guides from across Bucks take part in county camp

More than 4000 Scouts and Guides from groups across Buckinghamshire took part in a county camp during the Bank Holiday weekend.

In what was the first county camp since 2007, one of the weekend's highlights was the band Scouting for Girls playing a set on stage on the first night.

The reptile holding activity was among the highlights at the Buckinghamshire Scouts and Guides county camp on the Claydon Estate

The Scouts and Guides then enjoyed an action packed weekend which included archery, casualty simulation, caving, climbing, judo, roller skating, slack lining and water zorbing.

One of the most popular activities was the reptiles where the children were allowed to hold snakes and then have them crawl along their arm and onto their shoulders.

There were five activity zones with the children spending at least two hours in each of them while there were activities for children aged six up to 17.

On the Saturday afternoon members of the jamboree contingent escorted some of the VIPs around the site during which they spoke about scouting and guiding and how both organisations were increasing in numbers.

There were plenty of inflatables for Scouts and Guides to enjoy at the county camp last weekend

They also spoke passionately about how being involved in the organisations had given them more confidence.

Reflecting on the weekend Beaver Scout Adam Ryan said: “The best things I have done today are climbing, the football shoot out and the cavebus”.

Adult volunteer Paul Rawlins said: “When you get the opportunity to stand back for one moment and look at the amount of young people having a great time then you think, yes, all of the time planning it was worthwhile.

“We are very grateful to the owners of the Claydon estate for allowing us to use their land and we have ensured they were involved in the planning of the event.

"It was good to see them walking around the site talking with the children seeing them having so much fun."

Mum Sophie Tucker said: “My daughter spent two years as a beaver and has just moved to cubs.

"She has had a brilliant time and has tried so many different activities.

"These have ranged from making water rockets to making healthy sandwiches and science experiments to designing and making a model.”