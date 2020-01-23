Three cars collide due to ice on Aylesbury road not gritted by Bucks County Council

Following an accident on Station Road in Quainton, just off the A41 outside Aylesbury on Monday morning, Thames Valley Police (TVP) put out a message warning drivers to take care in icy conditions.

Their Facebook post reads:

Aftermath of the accident in Quainton on Monday morning

“There were icy roads across rural areas in the Thames Valley this morning and it’s expected to be another frosty night.

“Please slow down and take extra care on the roads when the temperature falls.”

Fortunately no one was hurt as a result of the accident.

This paper subsequently learnt that the road in question is not gritted by Bucks County Council despite being described by a resident of the area to us as “a death trap.”

Thames Valley Police Facebook post on Monday

Some of the comments in response to TVP's social media post were of a similar tone, with many people also pointing to the amount of dangerous pot holes on that particular stretch of road.

We contacted Transport for Buckinghamshire, who provided the following statement:

“Transport for Buckinghamshire (TfB) is aware of the incident that happened on Station Road South on Monday 20 January. The road in question is not on our precautionary gritting route, and as a result was not gritted.

“Our precautionary routes are the most important routes to keep everyone moving, consisting of 1,405km of the County’s A and B road networks – approximately 44% of the total network and more than the average 41% of roads gritted in other counties across England and Wales.

“Gritting decisions are made every day based on local forecasts and on predicted road temperatures, rather than air temperatures. After gritting, no promise can be given that roads will always remain clear of snow or ice – grit is not a fail-safe and drivers should always take care and drive to the conditions of the road.

“For more information on our gritting routes, how we decide when and where to grit and why we prioritise the routes we do, visit our web page."