Three-year-old Aylesbury girl receives national bravery award

A little girl from Aylesbury has been presented with a national award for showing courage in the face of adversity by TV stars at a ceremony in London.

Two weeks ago we reported that three-year-old Kaysey Copp was a winner after parents across the country were asked to nominate their real-life little heroes in the annual awards based on the heroic pups from the much-loved Nick Jr. TV show Paw Patrols, produced by Spin Master Entertainment.

Kaysey was nominated for the Skye Award for Courage (Skye is one of the characters in Paw Patrol) by her mum, Kelly-Marie, for her bravery while suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2.

On 11 October, children received their trophies, medals and certificates from TV favourites Nigel Clarke and Naomi Wilkinson.

Kaysey’s mum, Kelly-Marie, said:

“Kaysey has Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 2 and uses a power wheelchair. It’s incredibly difficult for me as a mum to watch her struggle with many basic tasks and lots of hospital appointments. However, Kaysey never complains about pain and refuses to let her condition bring her down. I am amazed every day that a three year old can be so wise beyond her years and take everything in her stride. She is funny, confident, articulate and everyone who meets her falls in love with her straight away! She is truly the most courageous person I have ever met and I am bursting with pride to hear she has won this award.”

The eight winners were presented with their awards at an exclusive awards ceremony generously hosted by The Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge, where they enjoyed a two-night luxury stay.

Finally, they were invited to an exclusive VIP shopping event at Hamleys toy store in Regent Street, where they met PAW Patrol characters and more stars who turned out to help celebrate the children’s achievements.

All the winners enjoyed a once in a lifetime moment when they helped to open Hamleys.