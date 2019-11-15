Tickets on sale for another Christmas cracker of a show in Buckingham

Tickets are on sale now for the third edition of the Buckingham Christmas cracker variety show on Saturday December 28.

Headlining this year's show is ventriloquist Steve Hewlett, who has been a finalist on TV show Britain's Got Talent, and has performed on cruise ships, in theatres or on the box..

Also appearing on the bill is Groovy UV, an award-winning ultraviolet show featuring fluorescent characters and puppets.

Local magician Ollie Collins will once again be compering the show which sold out last year.

This year's show is raising money for the Meningitis Research Foundation, with proceeds from adverts from local businesses that are displayed throughout the show going to the charity.

If any local businesses are interested in advertising or donating they can contact organisers by emailing christmas.cracker@yahoo.com

The Christmas cracker will be coming to Buckingham Town Hall for one day only - Saturday December 28 - with two performances - one at 2pm and a second at 6.30pm.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £7 for children with a family ticket (admitting four) costing £34.

To book your place visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/buckingham-christmas-cracker