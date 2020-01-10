Tickets on sale for comedy night in Buckingham next month

Tickets are on sale now for a night of fun and laughter in Buckingham next month.

A comedy night takes place at the Royal Latin School on Saturday February 1 and two of the three names on the bill have been released.

Charlie Baker is performing at a comedy night in Buckingham next month

The first name in the line-up, Angela Barnes, was announced last year.

Angela will be the new host of BBC Radio Four’s The News Quiz later this spring.

She has also appeared on BBC TV comedy programmes Live at The Apollo, Mock the Week and Russell Howard’s Good News, hosted Radio 4 Extra’s Newsjack, and is a former winner of the coveted BBC New Comedy Award.

Joining Angela on the bill is Charlie Baker, who has starred in Harry Hill’s Teatime, The Premier League Show – Extra Slice, Channel 4’s the Superhuman Show and Comedy Central at The Comedy Store.

He is a regular contributor to light-hearted sports programmes on the radio including Five Live's Fighting Talk and talkSPORT's Hawksbee & Jacobs show, has acted in EastEnders and Doctor Who and hosts the podcast, The National Obsession, which is all about non-league football.

There is also a third comedian completing the line-up who has yet to be announced.

The comedy night is organised by Buckingham Town Council and starts at 7.30pm on February 1.

Tickets cost £12.50 per person and are on sale now from www.buckingham-tc.gov.uk or from the Tourist Information Centre in the Buckingham Old Gaol.

There will be a fully-licensed bar, but please note that the event is only suitable for those over 18.