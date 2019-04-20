Tickets on sale now for this year's Bucks Armed Forces Day celebration

Tickets are on sale now for this year's Bucks and Milton Keynes Armed Forces Day.

This year's event has a new home - it takes place at Wycombe Air Park on Saturday June 29 from midday.

Members of the public take part in a line dance at a previous edition of the Bucks Armed Forces Day

Guests gathered at Wycombe Town Hall earlier this month for the official ticket launch which was opened by Sir Henry Aubrey-Fletcher, the Lord Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire and was attended by veterans, members of the local armed forces and sponsors.

There were four guests at the ticket launch over the age of 90 - an ex Halifax rear gunner aged 95, a 94 year old veteran of D-Day, a 93 year old ex Wren who matched in the official victory parade in 1945 and an ex 1st Battalion 43/52 light infantry veteran aged 93.

Armed Forces Day is a national annual event, commemorating our armed forces, including veterans, cadets, reservists and current serving personnel.

Bucks and Milton Keynes armed forces days take place every two years with the last one being held in Weston Turville, Aylesbury back in 2017.

The day will include air displays, live music, fairground rides, craft stalls and more.

The event is aimed at currently serving troops families, veterans and cadets but will be open to the public as well.

This year, for the first time, the event will be completely free to attend although you will have to book your free tickets online in advance.

Previewing the event Sir Henry said: “We have a fantastic day of entertainment lined up for everyone to enjoy.

"We are especially pleased this year that due to us being able to seek enough sponsorship, we are able to offer free entry to everyone.

"I sincerely thank all our sponsors."

Bill Bendyshe-Brown, Bucks County Council's armed forces champion added: "Armed Forces Day is the perfect opportunity to say thank you to the men and women of our armed forces, past, present and future, for all that they do.

"I also want to thank the Royal British Legion for their joint assistance in helping to lay on this occasion.

“Further, and most importantly, I want to thank Wycombe Air Park for allowing us to use their airfield for free.

“I want to urge everyone to come along and enjoy a fabulous day out and, whilst at the same time, show their support and appreciation for the fantastic work carried out by all our armed forces."