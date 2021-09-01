Tingewick woman holds sale of handmade 'lockdown' patchwork quilts

A Tingewick grandmother who has spent the whole of lockdown creating beautiful patchwork is holding a sale of her work in aid of the NHS.

During the many months since the first lockdown, Rosemary Stuchbury, aged 81, has made 11 patchwork quilts and about 20 sacks of patchwork cushions, which will all be on display at Tingewick Village Hall on Saturday September 11 from 10am to 4pm.

Tea, coffee and cake will also be on sale on the day, thanks to the volunteers from Tingewick Community Cafe.

Rosemary Stuchbury in amongst her patchwork

Rosemary, whose mother used to sew for Harrods, said: "Over the years I've always sewn, and I've got an awful lot of friends that say: 'Would you like this bit of material?' And I say: 'Oh yes, thank you,' and I've just acquired it. It's surprising what you can make it into."

"I've filled the village hall and now I haven't got enough space so I shall lay my cushions out on the stage. It will really be full, people won't imagine."