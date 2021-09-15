Tingewick woman's patchwork sale raises over £2,000 for NHS

A Tingewick grandmother has raised over for the NHS £2,000 from a sale of her patchwork quilts and cushions.

Rosemary Stuchbury, aged 81, kept herself busy during the lockdowns by sewing and knitting a vast array of crafts.

And on Saturday, a sale of her work in Tingewick Village Hall raised a total of £2,040.

Rosemary said: "It was such a happy day. The village hall was packed. People were amazed. Everybody seemed to have fun."

Nine patchwork quilts and "no end of cushions" were sold on the day, along with knitted items, lavender bags and Christmas tree bells.

"And I've got an order for seven pairs of fingerless mittens," Rosemary added.

The Tingewick Community Cafe ladies sold coffee and homemade cakes, kindly donating £400 to the total.

Rosemary plans to donate the money in person to the Churchill Hospital in Oxford, in recognition of the care her husband received 18 years ago.

"I can never, ever say thank you enough," she said.

And she added she was delighted the day went so well.

"So many people helped me," she said. "It didn't even have a hiccup.

"I'm very, very pleased. I feel, well, I can help some people. It was really so rewarding, people being happy."

