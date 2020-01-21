Tom Kerridge reveals who's coming to Bucks for Pub in the Park 2020

Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park festival has announced first pubs and restaurants that will be joining the team of super star chefs in Bucks in May 2020.

Tom Kerridge and his chef pals will be bringing tasty dishes and great live music to eight locations across the UK, including two new venues for 2020, for a relaxed and intimate gathering; supporting and celebrating local talent, as well as presenting some of the biggest names in food and music.

Pub In The Park 2019

At each venue, there’ll be Michelin-starred and award-winning pubs and restaurants serving tasting dishes showing their signature style. Every event will celebrate the very best food the country has to offer, combined with fantastic live music, chef demonstrations, top quality shopping and other festival fun.

With more restaurants this year than ever before, the line-up is looking bigger and better with some stunning pubs and restaurants including of course Tom Kerridge’s two Michelin starred The Hand & Flowers and Michelin starred The Coach.

Confirmed for Marlow in Buckinghamshire are:

The Hand & Flowers, The Coach, Atul Kochhar’s Vaasu and Sindhu, The Hardwick, The Star Inn, The Hind’s Head, Café Murano, Claude Bosi, The Mariners Public House by Paul Ainsworth, Tredwells, Tim Allen’s Flitch of Bacon and The Pipe & Glass

Pub in the Park will be taking place on the following dates at the following venues:

Marlow: 15-17 May 2020

Chichester: 29-31 May 2020* subject to licence

Warwick: 5-7 June 2020

Bath: 19-21 June 2020

Dulwich: 3-5 July 2020* subject to licence

Tunbridge Wells: 10-12 July 2020

Chiswick: 4-6 September 2020

St Albans: 11-13 September 2020