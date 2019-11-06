Top awards for Aylesbury Scouts

Children from Scout Groups across Aylesbury were amongst the recipients of certificates presented in recognition of achieving the top award for their section.

The event at Aylesbury High School recognised nearly 100 young people and drew an audience of approximately 250 people.

To achieve the Bronze Award the Beaver Scouts (boys and girls aged 6 to 8) have to complete various life skills challenges and gain four activity badges which can range from IT to Music, swimming to the number of nights they spend camping. The Silver Chief Scout Award (boys and girls aged 8 to 10) requires six activity badges.

Bessie Moore aged 9 said:

“The activity I liked best in Beavers was toasting marshmallows on putting them between chocolate biscuits and eating them. My favourite badge was the Astronomer one as we learnt about the planets. I have lots of fun at Cubs. It is very enjoyable and I learn new skills. I’m the only girl in my Cub Pack and I hope some more will join soon!”

Awards were also given to Scouts who had achieved the Gold Chief Scout Award.

James Palin, lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said:

“Scouting provides young people with skills for life. They will grow in confidence, be active, become resilient and will be caring and show commitment,“ adding, “It’s very rewarding for volunteers to be able to help children grow and to use their skills and experience to help them.”

For further information about Buckinghamshire Scouts, please visit: Bucks Scouts