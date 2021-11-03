Top TV motoring show Wheeler Dealers sets up home at Aylesbury Vale business park

The team behind popular TV motoring series Wheeler Dealers is gearing up to a bright future after setting up a new base at Westcott Venture Park.

The programme has returned to the UK after six years based in the USA, and production company Betty TV is using the venture park as a filming location for the Discovery channel.

Wheeler Dealers, now in its 17th series, takes old vehicles and restores them to their former glory to sell on for a profit.

The comprehensive classic vehicle restoration seen on the TV series will be carried out at Westcott.

Another series of the spin-off show, Dream Car, is also in production at Westcott, where the team help viewers trade up their vehicles to afford the car of their dreams.

The first show at Westcott features the renovation of a 1960s Mini.

The show continues to be fronted by automotive valuation expert Mike Brewer, while Marc 'Elvis' Priestley has been recruited as the new mechanic.

Automotive valuation expert Mike Brewer, left, and mechanic Marc 'Elvis' Priestley

Marc previously worked as a Formula 1 race mechanic and was in team management at McLaren Racing for nearly 10 years.

As well as using the roads and runways at Westcott for testing the cars, the Wheeler Dealer team also benefit from the high security at Westcott Venture Park, with CCTV cameras, a nine-mile fence, round-the-clock security guards, vehicle barriers and automatic number plate recognition.

Wheeler Dealers has also worked with other automotive companies based at Westcott, including Neil Bainbridge (BS Motorsport) and Top Cats Racing.

Westcott Venture Park manager Jayne Cannell said: “It is fantastic to be able to welcome the Wheeler Dealers to the park and I am sure the team will benefit from the fantastic facilities we have here.

“There is a thriving cluster of companies in the automotive sector, from engineering to racing, and I am sure lots of mutually beneficial relationships will be developed.”

Discovery channel spokesperson Denize Bellingy said: “Westcott is a brilliant location with plenty of room for testing and filming as well as some beautiful Buckinghamshire countryside.