Top young dancers from Aylesbury to perform with prestigious ballet company at the Waterside Theatre

English Youth Ballet (EYB) are returning to Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre this April with their romantic production of Giselle, which includes 100 young dancers from the local area.

On Friday 3 April and Saturday 4 April the ballet will be performed by EYB, made up of eight professional principals along with top young (aged 8 - 18) talents in the region.

English Youth Ballet will perform Giselle at Aylesbury's Waterside Theatre in April

EYB has built a national reputation for the quality of both its full‐length classical ballets and mixed bill programmes.

The opportunity to watch English Youth Ballet (EYB) is a unique experience. Audiences are treated to beautiful international principal artists sharing the stage with the top up‐and‐coming young talent.

Connor McGwyre, aged 17 from Aylesbury said: “I was 4 years old when my mum took me to dance class. It was my mum’s idea because I went from football to dance. I’ve never looked back. The experience of working with EYB is amazing – especially to work with professional male dancers. I’m looking forward to taking bits of information from them to help me.”

Isabelle Mullally, aged 9 and also from Aylesbury, added: “I started dancing when I was 3. I was dancing all around the house and I just wanted to give it a try. I am looking forward to dancing with EYB to be on the big stage. When I am older I would like to be a performer.”

Connor McGwyre and Isabelle Mullally from Aylesbury

The story of Giselle is set in the Edwardian era on an English country estate and has a Downton Abbey flavour.

The young governess Giselle, falls in love with the aristocratic Albert who betrays her. She dies of a broken heart. Giselle’s ghost chooses to protect Albert as he visits her leafy graveside.

In the forest live the macabre Wili Spirits ‐ the ghosts of other young women who rise from the grave each night. They will stop at nothing to take their revenge on the menfolk of the town who cross their paths.

Rehearsals for the ballet are taking place at Aylesbury Grammar School.

Lead dancer Claire Corruble

French principal dancer Claire Corruble will be dancing the leading role of Giselle and she is training the young cast during rehearsals. She said: “The young dancers are treated just like the professionals in the rehearsals with EYB. They discover what having a dance career might be like - both in the studio and on the stage. It is an amazing experience for them.”

The inventive choreography is faithful to the well‐loved original version and was created by Janet Lewis MBE – EYB’s Artistic Director – and her team. The classic stage designs were created by Keith Bish.

The evocative musical score, composed especially for the ballet in 1841 by the great master Adolphe Adam, includes an extra section of music also by Adam in EYB's production, that is rarely heard and has been added for the Hunt Scene.

The professional principal dancers have joined EYB from some of the world’s most renowned ballet companies – including the English National Ballet, Northern Ballet Theatre and Ballet Theatre UK.

Tickets for the production are available now. Call 0844 871 7607 (calls cost up to 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge) or visit atgtickets.com/aylesbury.