'Totally the wrong time to pull this lifeline away', warns Citizens Advice Bucks

Citizens Advice Bucks is urging people to contact their MPs to ask them to #KeeptheLifeline, as the £20 uplift applied to Universal Credit since the beginning of Covid is set to be cut in September.

Citizens Advice Bucks, an independent charity which has been helping people throughout the pandemic, says this uplift has been vital to many people across the county as the benefits that support those on no wage or low wages have failed to keep up with inflation, and for many people the effect of the cut may mean having to choose between heating their homes and eating this winter.

Shockingly, the charity says more than 29,000 children are already living in poverty across Buckinghamshire, and in recent months High Wycombe has been identified as having one of the highest levels of food poverty in the country.

Citizens Advice Bucks says 29,000 children are already living in poverty across Buckinghamshire

Chair of Citizens Advice Bucks, Jane Mordue, who lives in Buckingham, said: “This lifeline continues to be essential to many.

"If your income is low or uncertain, you are not going to be looking forward to this coming winter.

"Covid has not gone away and, another shutdown could still be on the cards as the death toll increases, as has happened elsewhere despite immunising much of the country.

"The economy is still finding its feet. We know from our clients that their communities are likely to face financial hardship this winter, with rising prices and shortages.

Chair of Citizens Advice Bucks, Jane Mordue, receiving a cheque from Buckingham Town Council this summer

"It is totally the wrong time to pull this lifeline away. It is helping to stop people falling below the breadline.

"If we want to ensure that everyone comes through the pandemic, this would be a vital and humane step to take."

Head of development and communications, Anna Day, added: “Record numbers of people across Buckinghamshire have been affected by losses of income over the last 18 months as a result of the pandemic.

"We owe it to those families who have worked so hard to home educate their children during Covid, and those key workers that have helped maintain society through a tragic time of loss and hardship not to abandon them now.

"The whole purpose of the furlough scheme and the extension of the benefit scheme was to prevent people from starving and falling into absolute poverty.

"What is the point of that huge investment if we're going to give up now before things have truly improved?”

People can join the national campaign to maintain the Universal Credit uplift by writing to their local MP at theyworkforyou.org or join the petition started by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation here.