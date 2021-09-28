A Towcester schoolboy has won a coveted place in the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain.

Year 12 A-level music student Thomas Judge, from Sponne School, has been successful in his double bass audition for the orchestra.

Thomas said he was "completely honoured" to accept a place in the double bass section of the orchestra.

Thomas Judge

After applying in April this year, Thomas was moved straight to the second round of auditions.

After months of preparation, he was finally invited to the Royal Academy of Music for a weekend assessment, consisting of various creative workshops and "a lot of playing".

A couple of weeks later, he received an email confirming he had got the position.

The National Youth Orchestra (NYO) has an outstanding reputation as the world’s leading orchestra for young people, with links to some of the greatest musical influencers and organisations in the industry, and has performed to many thousands of people as well as regularly performing for members of the Royal Family.

Thomas said: "To say I am excited for what the next year or so has to offer would be an understatement.

"From performing live at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall in summer to doing various concert tours of the UK and overseas, it’s safe to say the next two years are going to be extremely busy.

"I’m particularly looking forward to working with the incredible film composer Danny Elfman, whose work includes Batman, Nightmare Before Christmas and The Simpsons, and performing in the world premiere of his new work, which was written especially for the NYO.

"I am incredibly happy to have been given this amazing opportunity and I am very proud to get the chance to represent Sponne School on a national level."