Tributes paid to the ‘father’ of Buckingham Town Council after his sudden passing following council meeting

Tributes have been paid to Buckingham town councillor Derrick Isham after his sudden passing yesterday (Tuesday).

Mr Isham, who has served as a town councillor since 1987 passed away on Tuesday December 17, just a day after playing an active role in two council committee meetings. Mr Isham, 76, who was a councillor for 32 years, sat on every committee and some sub-committees. He served as the town’s mayor between 1995 and 1997, with the highlight of his tenure being accompanying HM the Queen on her visit to Buckingham in 1996. He was the district councillor for Buckingham’s north ward from 1991 to 1995 and from 1999 to 2015, chaired the development control committee between 2004 and 2011 and chaired Aylesbury Vale District Council from 2011 to 2013. Mr Isham stood down as a district councillor in 2015 after his wife Margaret suffered a heart scare. Buckingham’s mayor Mark Cole said: “We are all deeply saddened by the loss of Cllr Derrick Isham whilst still in office. “He was our longest continually serving member and effectively ‘Father’ of Buckingham Town Council. “Derrick’s knowledge of the town and its people was without peer, and he will be greatly missed by everyone. “Our sympathies go to Margaret and family.” Mr Isham leaves behind his wife Margaret, one daughter and a grandson. Angela Macpherson, leader of Aylesbury Vale District Council added: “Councillors and staff at AVDC were deeply saddened to hear of Derrick Isham’s sudden passing this week. “For many years, Derrick was unstinting in his service to the council and his community in the Buckingham north ward, and he did an excellent job as the council’s chairman from 2011 to 2013. “Derrick was an extremely well-respected and dedicated councillor who always found time to encourage and pass on his experience to new councillors. “He will be greatly missed, and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family at this very sad time.” During an interview with this newspaper in 2015, which was conducted as he stepped down as a district councillor Mr Isham offered these words of wisdom: “Knowing your area is essential and you must do your research. “But when you open your mouth, the whole world knows what you’re thinking. “So be polite and friendly because politics doesn’t matter - it’s about personalities.” Fellow Buckingham town councillor Robin Stuchbury added: “When I was first elected as a town councillor Derrick was always a great friend. “Being born and educated in Buckingham, Derrick always put the town first and he was very proud of his roots. “He went from working for Buckingham Borough Council in the 1970s, to town mayor, to district council leader - that is a very good hill to climb.”