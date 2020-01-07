TV star invites budding actors to free open day at performing arts academy in Aylesbury

Birds of a Feather actress Pauline Quirke is inviting young people to attend a free open day at the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) in Aylesbury in February.

The Academy’s Principal, Kym Eden-Fry, will warmly welcome all children and young people aged 6-18 to the open day on Saturday 29 February, with no prior experience of performing arts necessary – and one lucky attendee will win a term’s free membership.

Young actors at PQA

The open day starts with registration at 1.45pm when the children are divided into age groups. This is followed by an introductory talk and then students go with teachers to sample the three PQA modules in a shortened version of a normal Academy day.

PQA was started by the famous actress and her producer husband Steve Sheen in 2007 with an Academy in their local town Beaconsfield. The venture proved successful and led to further openings over the years, including the one in Aylesbury. Nationwide there are now over 180 academies.

PQA Aylesbury’s afternoon Academy is an addition to its current successful Saturday morning Academy. Both take place at Ashmead Combined School, which has excellent performing arts facilities.

Students spend three hours rotating through hour-long sessions in Comedy & Drama, Musical Theatre and Film & Television. They are split into age groups and taught by specialist teachers.

As well as many in-house productions, showcases and specialist masterclasses, PQA students have the chance to see their short film projects on the big screen of their local cinema, where they get to walk down the red carpet Hollywood-style! Some are even selected for the PQA Film Festival at Cineworld in Leicester Square.

Students also have the opportunity to take part in one of the PQA theatre shows in London’s glittering West End. Alongside this, PQA believes in rewarding and inspiring its students, so along with regular reports to monitor their progress, all students are offered group exams through Trinity College London - at no additional charge.

For more information, visit www.pqacademy.com/academies/aylesbury

You can also contact Kym Eden-Fry on 07940 950952 or email her: kym.eden@pqacademy.com