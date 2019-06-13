Two deaths following crash at roundabout in Bicester

Two people have died after a collision between a BMW and a Renault Kangoo van in Bicester yesterday evening (Wednesday).

At around 8.15pm a BMW X5 and a Renault Kangoo van collided at the roundabout junction with the A41 and Vendee Drive, adjacent to Bicester Village park and ride car park.

Library image

The driver and passenger in the Renault van, a 77 year old man and 80 year old woman, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the BMW had been travelling on the A34 joining the A41 at junction 9 of the M40.

The driver and passenger both sustained minor injuries and have since been discharged from hospital.

Investigating officer Sergeant Phil Hanham said: “This was a very serious incident which has sadly resulted in the death of two people.

“We would like to speak to anyone who either witnessed the collision or saw the vehicles before this incident.

“We would also like any drivers or cyclists in the area at the time with dash-cam footage to check if these vehicles are present to assist with the investigation.”

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 43190177431.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.