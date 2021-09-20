Two dogs stolen during burglary of Bicester kennel

Thames Valley Police have launched an appeal for information to help find two dogs that were stolen from Launton, near Bicester.

The two female dogs were stolen during a burglary at a dog kennel in Station Road at about 11pm on Monday September 13.

The first dog that was stolen is called Jamie, a five-year-old Greyhound with sandy-coloured fur and a scar on one of her back legs.

Lady Blue and Jamie

The second dog is called Blue Lady, a nine-year-old Blue Mill Greyhound with blue and grey merle pattern on her fur.

Investigating officer PC Jonathan Livingston said: “Understandably the owners of Jamie and Blue Lady are absolutely devastated that their beloved dogs have been stolen.

“I would ask anyone who thinks they may have seen the stolen dogs to contact the force immediately.

“A grey sedan vehicle was seen in the area at the time of the offence and it is believed that there were three offenders who committed the burglary, all of whom had British accents. If you saw a grey sedan vehicle in or around Station Road, Launton, on Monday then please contact the force.