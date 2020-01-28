Two women from Aylesbury excited after winning market competition

The post Christmas blues were well and truly swept away for Tamara Donaldson and Emma Valentine when they were told they were the lucky winners of the Aylesbury Markets ’12 Days of Christmas’ competition.

Tamara from Berryfields and Emma from Buckingham Park each of them a fabulous array of products, gift and ‘money off’ vouchers donated by Aylesbury markets stall holders.

Tamara Donaldson, Councillor Julie Ward and Emma Valentine joined by market traders Nigel and Dilly

Tamara’s first prize included a £100 voucher from Go Greek, lunch for two from Fresh from Desh, a vinyl record and voucher from Turn Table Records and a range of Eco Bonobo products.

And Emma won, among other things, two luxury pillows from Tariq, a pair of gloves from Cosmi Clothing, a £40 voucher from Nigel the bag man, a £15 voucher from Keith’s Flowers and a range of food vouchers and meal offers.

Both were very excited to win the competition.

Emma, who visits the markets regularly, said:

“I never win anything, so when I got the phone call to say I had won the second prize, I thought it was a friend having a joke with me!”

Tamara too is a regular visitor to the markets. She said:

“I particularly like to be able to pick my own fruit and veg and not have it pre-packed. When they are in season my children love to sit on the steps by Friars Square Shopping Centre, people watching and eating cherries.”

Councillor Julie Ward, AVDC Cabinet Member for Civic Amenities, was on hand to give Tamara and Emma their prizes and expressed her gratitude to the market traders who had made contributions. She said:

“The 12 Days of Christmas campaign was a great success. It has raised the profile of the Aylesbury Markets Facebook page and we are seeing a lot more people visiting each week to find out what is happening at the markets.

“I also want to thank the markets team and all the traders that are continuing to support the markets and make them a great attraction for town centre shoppers.

“I really hope that Tamara and Emma enjoy their prizes and find out even more about the wonderful offers available to all market visitors.”

To find out more about Aylesbury Markets go to: www.facebook.com/Aylesburymarkettraders

If you are interested in becoming a market trader go to: www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/information-markets-vale or call 01296 585880 and speak to a member of the Markets Team.