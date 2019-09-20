Twyford Rocks to great music and weather

An estimated 250 people attended this year’s edition of Twyford Rocks at Twyford Recreation Ground on Saturday September 14.

Organisers do not have a final total for how much was raised from the day, but proceeds will go towards the village hall maintenance fund.

The Twyford Rocks music festival - pictured performing are Hoax Parade

Alan Riley, who was part of the organising team, said: “It was a lovely day with great weather.

“Everyone enjoyed the live music and the bar and barbecue were both very popular.”

The performers during the course of the day were Sisters of Duras, Thomas McEvoy, Harry and the Bridesmaids, Cat, Pete and Joseph, Hoax Parade, Adam O’Connell, Bated, Sing and Tonic, Safari Boots, The Acoustic Collective, The Pistons and Fraser and Toots.

Photos by Jake McNulty - more in today's Advertiser.

Tom McAvoy performing at this year's Twyfest Rocks event

Crowds enjoying this year's Twyfest Rocks music festival