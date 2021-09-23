Fallen trees and a giant tractor tyre slowed down work at last Sunday's River Rinse.

Organised by Buckingham Town Council, with the help of volunteers from the Stowe Sub Aqua Group, councillors and members of the public took to Bourton Park to clean out the stretch of river between the Cricket Club and Cornwall's Meadow car park.

But due to fallen trees and a tractor tyre in the river, volunteers only got as far as the Stratford Fields play area.

Member of Stowe Sub Aqua Group manhandling the giant tyre

Other finds included a man’s shoe, a shopping trolley, a chair, a skateboard without wheels and a bicycle frame.

Sunday's event was the first of the town council's two annual River Rinse events.

Chair of the town council's Town Centre & Events Committee, Robin Stuchbury, said: “The project was started many years ago by the late Councillor Trevor Pateman and Ruth Newell.

"Their legacy within this longstanding environmental project continues making a real difference to improving our local environment for the benefits of Buckingham and the wider village communities who visit our parks and river throughout the year.”