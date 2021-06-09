UFO photo: spotted miles from Buckingham on Tuesday evening?

A local musician is convinced he may have snapped a photo of a UFO in the skies over Milton Keynes on Tuesday night.

Timfy James was on his balcony at his Old Wolverton apartment when he spotted the strange object.

Rectangular shaped and illuminated, it seemed too big for a drone and too small for an aircraft.

Close up of the object

Timfy sent us the photos immediately, saying: “This evening I’m pretty sure I photographed a UFO from my balcony… I’d like to know if anyone else saw it over Old Wolverton area!”

He said the object vanished after he took the photo.

“I was sat on my balcony enjoying the cooler air and I was taking photos of the sun going down. I took the photo and noticed the strange light in the sky so I zoomed in and it looks like some sort of craft lit up,” he said.