The Buckingham Ukulele Group were out in Buckingham on Saturday, September 25, busking to raise money for the mayor’s charities, Project Street Life and Community Care North Bucks.

Project Street Life supports young people in the local community and Community Care North Bucks aims to meet the needs of the most vulnerable people in north Bucks. It includes Buckingham & Winslow Young Carers (YC2), an adult carers group that meets at Buckingham Community Centre, the Hospital Car Service and Open House, for former carers and people who live on their own

Digging into their extensive repertoire of songs, the ukulele group performed to an appreciative crowd outside Buckingham Community Centre for an hour, raising £111.

Buckingham Ukulele Group playing outside the community centre

Members of the group said it felt great to be able to get out and perform live once more and thanked the public for being so generous with their money and their applause.

“We will be back,” they said.