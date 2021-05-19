Unique quilt and blanket gifts bring comfort to children in Buckingham seeking a foster home

Jodie Elliot and Georgina Potter with some of the hand made quilts and blankets

An independent fostering agency based near Buckingham has partnered with the volunteer organisation Project Linus to share hand made colourful quilts and blankets with looked-after children in the area.

Fosterplus hopes that the unique gifts will help make a positive impact in young people’s lives.

Angela Turland, registered manager for Fosterplus, said: “This is a truly wonderful initiative to be a part of. These blankets are a simple yet effective way to bring a smile or even a small sense of comfort to children who have been through difficult times.

“The blankets are given as part of a welcome pack when children are placed with Fosterplus but we also provide them to children when they are unwell or even as a gift for when they move on so they can keep them as a treasured childhood memento.

“Sometimes children don’t want or need them, but it is still a lovely option to be able to offer them in a favourite design or colour.

“Running solely off the dedication of volunteers, these blankets are a wonderful way for some of the helpers who value the social aspects to meet up while creating a gift of a lifetime to these young children.”

There are currently around 500 looked-after children and young people in Buckinghamshire who are living with or in need of a loving foster family.