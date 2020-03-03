University of Buckingham cancels graduation ceremonies over coronavirus fears

The University of Buckingham has announced today that it has cancelled its graduation ceremonies due to fears of aiding the spread of the coronavirus.

The university does not have any cases of the virus.

file image

The ceremonies were due to take place on the 20 and 21 March but have been postponed for a future, as yet unannounced date.

In a statement, University Vice-Chancellor, Sir Anthony Seldon, said: "We have made the difficult decision to postpone our graduation ceremonies due to the precautionary warnings from the Government regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Any disappointment felt is entirely understandable but we truly believe this is the best decision for our students and their guests. Our hope is that by announcing this news as early as possible, those who need to invoke cancellation policies on travel or accommodation will still have time to do so.

"The event is being rescheduled for later in the year and we look forward to celebrating the achievements of our students soon."

Sir Anthony Seldon, Vice-Chancellor of the university

Today Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned the public that the coronavirus poses an "increasingly serious" threat to the UK.

The number of confirmed cases in the UK has risen to 51. No one has yet died from the virus here.

Globally, almost 100,000 people have become infected so far, with 3,137 known to have died from the disease.