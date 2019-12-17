University of Buckingham concludes investigation into allegations made against former lecturer

The University of Buckingham has concluded an investigation into allegations of bullying that were made against former lecturer Glenn Stanbury.

Back in July, the Advertiser reported on allegations of bullying dating back to a Legal Skills and Procedure class in August 2018, that Mr Stanbury, who was then deputy director of the university’s part-time law programme, shouted at one student and swore at a second.

A University of Buckingham spokesman told us: "Following an internal investigation, this matter has now been concluded and the allegations against Mr Stanbury were not substantiated.

"No action has been taken against Mr Stanbury.

"He has since left the university due to personal reasons not connected to the investigation."