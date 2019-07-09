University of Buckingham graduates given awards in recognition of work to establish community first responders group

Three graduates from the University of Buckingham were given awards to recognise their efforts in establishing a community first responders group in the town.

Buckingham community awards were given to Andrew Neves, Justin Collis and Matthew Beck after they set up the first responders service.

The service sees volunteers trained to attend emergency calls received by the ambulance service and provide care until the ambulance arrives.

Mayor of Buckingham Mark Cole and mayoress Alexandra Cole presented the three with awards in recognition of their efforts to make a difference to the wellbeing of the community of Buckingham.