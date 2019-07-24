University of Buckingham launches investigation into alleged bullying by staff against students

The University of Buckingham has launched an investigation after an alleged incident of bullying towards an overseas student during a lecture last year.

In the incident during a Legal Skills and Procedure module on August 6 2018, Glenn Stanbury, who is deputy director of the university’s part-time law programme, shouted at one student and swore at a second.

University of Buckingham library image

A recording of the incident has been uploaded to YouTube and is contained within this story - please be aware there is some strong language in the recording

In the incident, a student accidentally nods off during the class.

After Mr Stanbury yells at him to ‘wake up’, Mr Stanbury then demands the student leave.

When another student suggests Mr Stanbury ‘cuts the student a break’ the lecturer replies ‘I don’t give a s*** what you think.’

The student who had nodded off had recently endured a difficult incident in his personal life - the details of which we have agreed not to diclose.

The Advertiser understands fellow students were aware of the student's circumstances but it is unclear how much staff knew about it.

Former student Christopher Harris, who has suspended his studies at the university, told the Advertiser he attempted to bring the incident to the attention of the university’s dean of law Sandra Clarke but he claims she refused to meet him.

A University of Buckingham spokesman said: “On 8 July 2019, the university was made aware by a student of an event that took place during a lecture on 6 August 2018.

“The university is currently investigating and cannot comment on any proceedings.

“We have a dignity at work policy which is designed to protect staff and students from bullying and harassment, and when complaints are received they are investigated and dealt with per the university’s procedures.”

In the university league tables for 2020, the University of Buckingham is placed 107th - a drop of 31 places compared to its 2019 ranking.

In the student satisfaction category the university receives a rating of 4.24 out of five.