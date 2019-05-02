University of Buckingham student named as finalist in legal competition

A law student from the University of Buckingham has been named as a finalist in the UK’s Future Legal Mind competition.

Charley-Anne Gordon, who is in the final year of her law degree and aspires to become a legal academic, has been named among the final ten for the prize.

Charley-Anne Gordon

Charley-Anne said: “Being shortlisted has helped me to feel a lot more confident in my academic potential, I’m thrilled.

“I applied for the competition because I felt that not only would it help fuel my future career, but I believed that if I was lucky enough to make the shortlist, it would be fantastic for my personal development, particularly my confidence.”

One of Charley-Anne's long-term aims is to write legal textbooks to aid students while the 21-year-old has also just completed training so she can volunteer as an advisor for the Citizens Advice Bureau.

Future Legal Mind, now in its fifth year, is run by the National Accident Helpline, and aims to give a boost to the fledgling careers of the nation’s most promising legal talent.

Law students and those in the first two years of their legal career were invited to submit an essay about their legal ambitions and how having a legally-trained mind would benefit them, their local community and society.

Their responses were whittled down to a final shortlist, including Charley-Anne, who were all asked to submit a home-made video to support their written entry - you can see Charley-Anne's video above.

The essays and videos will be reviewed by a panel of judges who will decide who is Future Legal Mind 2019.

Tom Fitzgerald, managing director of the National Accident Helpline said: “We received some excellent entries from students and trainees who were clearly very passionate about pursuing a career in law.

“Charley-Anne submitted a very clear and impressive essay and video, and we wish her the best of luck in the competition.”

The winner will be named later this month and will receive a prize package including mentoring and networking experience.

Additionally, they will meet with a parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Ministry of Justice and receive mentoring advice from lawyers within the National Accident Helpline team.

They will also star in a showcase film highlighting their skills and receive a prize fund of £2,000 to help pursue their careers.