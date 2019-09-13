University of Buckingham students participate in major incident training exercise

Students from the University of Buckingham's medical school joined members of all three emergency services in participating in a major incident training exercise in Marlow yesterday (Thursday).

The simulated water based major incident exercise, which took place at Harleyford Marina, on a stretch of the River Thames, involved around 250 people including students from the medical school plus members of Thames Valley Police, South Central Ambulance Service and Bucks Fire and Rescue.

Students worked on how to identify patients involved in major incidents and ensuring that they received prompt medical attention.

Dr Tom Evans, clinical competency and patient safety lead at the university's medical school who co-ordinated the exercise said: "This unique activity allowed our students to learn the importance of multi-agency working in order to improve patient safety and deliver the best patient care possible during a large scale or mass casualty incident.

“It was great to have the opportunity to run this event at Harleyford Marina.

"Through close collaboration with the emergency services, we designed a high-quality training event for both the students and members of the emergency services.”

As well as medical school students taking part in the event, journalism students at the university filmed and photographed the action during the day for the university's own social media outlets.

Following the morning training exercise at the marina around 75 medical students, working at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, gained a different perspective as they participated in a simulated hospital response to the major incident.

