Upcoming Chiltern Walking Festival has 'something for everyone'

Now in its third year, the Chilterns Walking Festival returns on 5 October having established itself as a staple in the region’s events calendar.

With over 80 guided walks, activities and events, the 16-day walking festival, which runs from 5 October - 20 October, has been designed to appeal to all different age groups, interests and levels of fitness. There will be walks for young families, for people with limited mobility or with canine companions.

Walking the Chilterns

The walks provide opportunities to meet artists, craftspeople, farmers, archaeologists, historians, countryside rangers, food producers and storytellers of the Chilterns, and each walk is guided by an experienced walk leader who will bring their story to life.

Whether you’re interested in sampling local drinks and produce, finding out about the history of the Chilterns heritage, or trying out a new activity or experience with your family, there is something for everyone at the Chilterns Walking Festival.

Some of the types of walks on offer include:

Family Friendly: There are many walks perfect for getting outdoors and spending quality time with the family.

Explore and Discover: The Chilterns is brimming with history and heritage. Why not take a ride on a heritage steam railway from Princes Risborough to Chinnor, explore and discover Grims Ditch or hear the story of the 1830 machine breakers' riot.

Learn and Do: Master tree identification, practice map and compass navigation, or have a go at Nordic walking, there are lots of opportunities to get involved and try something new.

Food & Drink: What better way to end a scenic walk than by sampling some of the fabulous food and drinks by local producers.

Storytelling: For those looking to escape the everyday and immerse themselves into something a bit different, why not try one of our storytelling walks such as Ghostly tales from the Riverbank.

Health & Well being: Focused on sharing techniques and tips to increase health and improve general well being, we have developed a number of walks including yoga and mindfulness.

Chilterns Conservation Board People & Society Officer Annette Venters said:

“We are delighted to be offering lots of new walks to spark interest and add to the mix. There are still plenty of challenging hikes, but we’ve included a greater number of shorter walks too, with the emphasis on learning and discovery, meeting the people and producers of the Chilterns, and spending time in inspiring landscapes.”

For more information visit: www.visitchilterns.co.uk/walkingfest.