UPDATED: Get answers on the burning issues for Buckingham at Annual Town Meeting

What should the town council's priorities be for Buckingham in the coming year?

Buckingham’s Annual Town meeting, usually held at the Community Centre in Cornwalls Meadow, will be taking place online next week.

Technology allowing, the meeting will be available for anyone to view and participate.

Each year the town council facilitates an Annual Town Meeting, which is an informal public meeting giving the town’s residents the chance to ask questions and receive updates on the town council and its partner organisations’ activities over the previous year.

This year’s Annual Town Meeting is being held on Wednesday May 26 online via Zoom, from 7pm. The meeting is not structured round a formal agenda, but highlights the issues that residents want to discuss and draws on questions previously discussed through the town council’s Annual Online Forum.

Following an online consultation to get the public's key questions, these will be presented on the night to town councillors and partners including MP for Buckingham Greg Smith, Thames Valley Police, the University of Buckingham and Buckinghamshire unitary councillors.

All Buckingham residents are welcome to attend. Anyone wishing to join the Zoom meeting should email [email protected] for the details.