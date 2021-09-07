Vale's new housing development plan 'overrides the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan with flimsy justification'

Buckingham's Neighbourhood Plan is set to be overridden by the new Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan (VALP), with housing development allocated for two sites which were outside the development boundary set out in the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan.

The VALP, which is close to being finalised, allocates land for a total of 30,134 new homes in Aylesbury Vale, and could be adopted as early as next week.

Following the last phase of independent scrutiny, Inspector Paul Clark has now officially closed the examination into the VALP and has recommended that Buckinghamshire Council should adopt the plan.

The then town clerk Chris Wayman with the draft Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan in 2013

While most of the new homes are set to be concentrated around Aylesbury, other sites are identified at Buckingham, Winslow, Haddenham and close to Milton Keynes.

The chairman of Buckingham Town Council's planning committee told the Advertiser the VALP "overrides the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan with flimsy justification".

Councillor Mark Cole said: "The town council will be disappointed that its Neighbourhood Plan, which was so fully supported by residents in the referendum, has been contradicted, when the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan already provided for the required number of homes until the end of 2031."

Buckingham Town Council will consider the recommendations regarding Buckingham in full at its next meeting on October 4, by which time the VALP is likely to have already been adopted by Bucks Council. The plan is due to be considered first by cabinet on September 13 and then at a meeting of the full council on September 15.

If adopted, the VALP will remain in force until it is superseded by the new Buckinghamshire Local Plan in 2025.

The VALP allocates two sites for new housing in Buckingham which are outside the development boundary set out in the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan.

At Moreton Road Phase III (land west of Castlefields) a 130-home application was rejected by the Secretary of State in 2017 as being outside the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan development boundary. But the new VALP will supersede the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan, and the Inspector says "the allocation of this site is necessary to meet housing requirements which were not identified at the time the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan was made".

Land off Osier Way is also outside the current Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan development boundary, but a planning application has already been made for 420 houses on this site between the industrial estate and Gawcott. The Inspector says the same housing requirement applies, and notes that there is a nearby 10-hectare allocation for employment development in the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan. He adds that it is accepted that some detailed modifications relating to access and ecology "are necessary to reflect the reality of the situation".

A site at West Buckingham (land off Brackley Road) has been removed from the new VALP, although it is the only one of the three sites which was allocated for housing in the Buckingham Neighbourhood Plan. The Inspector noted that delivery of this site would be dependent on the construction of a Buckingham Western Relief Road, "but the scale of development on this site would not be sufficient to finance the construction of the Relief Road. This consideration, together with more housing allocations… focused in the vicinity of Milton Keynes, leads to a modification deleting this proposed allocation from the plan as undeliverable, and therefore unjustified."

Work on the VALP started in 2014 and went through three stages of public consultation before it went to a nationally appointed independent Inspector in 2018.

There were then two hearing sessions where people who objected to the plan could make their case for changes to the plan directly to the independent Inspector. The Inspector's report is final and cannot be amended.