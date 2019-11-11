Venezuelan charity party in Aylesbury an 'incredible success'

Two Venezuelan women living in Aylesbury held a Latina Party in Bierton last Saturday to raise funds for children living through the deepening humanitarian crisis in their country of birth.

Iliana Glaister, who has lived in the UK for 27 years, and her friend Deyali Araujo who has lived here for 12 years, have spent the last three years raising money via raffles, car boot sales and coffee mornings.

Iliana Glaister and Deyali Araujo

The party, which included Venezuelan food and of course lots of salsa dancing, was a huge success.

Iliana said:

“The party was an incredible success – I'm thrilled! I was a bit nervous beforehand but around 90 people came and it was amazing!”

From the event on Saturday they were aiming to raise money to enable them to send toys to Venezuela in time for Christmas.

Salsa dancing

Speaking to Iliana before the party, she said:

“As inflation is so high, to send money is ridiculous because everything is so expensive there, so we want to send clothes and toys in time for Christmas.”

Venezuela, despite holding the world's largest supply of crude oil, has a refugee crisis on a par with Syria's, has 90% of the population living below the poverty line and has one the world's highest murder rates.

You can also donate to the cause here via their Just Giving page.