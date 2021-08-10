'Very special' centenary match for Brackley & District Bowls Club
Club celebrates its 100th birthday with a game against Bowls England
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 4:59 pm
Brackley & District Bowls Club celebrated the club's centenary on Thursday, August 5, with match against Bowls England.
The club, founded in 1921, lost to Bowls England by 20 shots in the centenary match, with the score being Bowls England 124, Brackley 104.
Club secretary Sue Prior said: "Although the weather wasn’t brilliant, we had a very special time."
Pictured in the front row are the president of Bowls England Paul Robson with senior vice-president Terri Kane and junior vice-president Depac Tanner, with Brackley & District Bowls Club president Richard Somerton and past president Wendy Ouseley.