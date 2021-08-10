'Very special' centenary match for Brackley & District Bowls Club

Brackley & District Bowls Club celebrated the club's centenary on Thursday, August 5, with match against Bowls England.

The club, founded in 1921, lost to Bowls England by 20 shots in the centenary match, with the score being Bowls England 124, Brackley 104.

Club secretary Sue Prior said: "Although the weather wasn’t brilliant, we had a very special time."

Brackley & District Bowls Club hosts the centenary match against Bowls England