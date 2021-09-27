Lime Tree Court care home, in Twyford, has been chosen by residents and their families as one of the Top 20 care homes in the south east.

Out of a total 2,054 registered homes in South East England, the top 20 received an award from the care home reviews website carehome.co.uk

The award is based on reviews of the home written by residents and their friends and relatives between July 1 2019 and June 30 2021.

Staff and residents at Lime Tree Court

Homes are rated on overall standard, facilities, care and support, cleanliness, dignity of treatment, food and drink, staff, activities, management, safety, rooms and value for money.

The owners of Lime Tree Court, Melissa and Cameron Laing, said: “We are delighted to be recognised as a Top 20 Care Home in our region.

"This is testament to the way everyone at Lime Tree Court has worked to keep our residents and staff safe while delivering exceptional levels of care to meet all our residents' needs through the most demanding of times.

“Our family communications have helped to make families and residents feel close to each other in the past 18 months, and they can see how our staff excel in delivering activities while ensuring residents are safe and loved.

“Lime Tree Court is a happy place to live and work and we encourage laughter and love at all times. This is a key mantra of the owner and registered manager, who work as a team, with staff performing care shifts, cooking and activities. This sets LTC apart, as we really all do feel like one big family.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: “We now have over 200,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its staff are like. Our reviews show the quality of their care, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is value for money and the standard of their facilities.

“Reviews of Lime Tree Court show they provide a high standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a Top 20 care home in South East England. It is such a big achievement to be named as a top-rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

“Choosing a care home can be emotionally and physically exhausting so we hope our awards, which are given to the highest-rated homes, will help make the search easier.”

Lime Tree Court’s reviews can be seen here