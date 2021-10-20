Village near Buckingham unveils new £15,500 outdoor fitness equipment

Thornborough's new outdoor fitness equipment was officially opened by Thornborough Parish Council, together with local residents, MP for Buckingham Greg Smith and Buckinghamshire councillors Adekunle Osibogun, Howard Mordue and Warren Whyte.

The new equipment has been funded with around £15,500 of Section 106 money from local housing development.

Parish council chair Steve Tribe said it was a wonderful community asset for those aged 13 and over, to complement the playground in the heart of Thornborough which caters for younger residents.

From left: parish clerk Alison Robinson, parish councillors Emily Cooke and Steve Tribe, Rachel Avery, Greg Smith MP, parish councillor Carol Laurence, Buckinghamshire councillors Ade Osibogun, Howard Mordue and Warren Whyte and parish councillor Ray Goodger

The ribbon was cut by resident Rachel Avery, who was applauded for her recent success in the London Marathon.

Representatives from the installer, Kompan Ltd, demonstrated how to use the equipment - including QR codes that provide exercise advice when scanned.

Councillor Ade Osibogun said: ”This is a fantastic community initiative.