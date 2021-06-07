Village near Winslow opens its gardens in aid of church and food bank

Little Horwood is holding an Open Gardens event from noon to 6pm on Sunday, June 27.

Every other year, a group of villagers in Little Horwood open their gardens to the public to raise money for charity, and this year's event will be supporting the village church and Milton Keynes Food Bank.

A spokesman said: "If you’re free on June 27, please do come along and visit.

Little Horwood Open Gardens

"Fingers crossed that the sun will shine for us, and we can all enjoy an afternoon of flowers and fresh air.

"Covid has hit many people very hard and, as furlough comes to an end, it will be great to be able to support some of those who are finding things tough."

As well as several favourite gardens which are opening their gates again, some new ones will also be taking part.

Tickets, £5 per person (under-16s free) will be available from the village hall, where teas with homemade cakes and biscuits will also be on sale.

Gardens will also be open at Little Horwood Manor and Warren House, with teas for sale at the Manor. All applicable Covid protections will be in place.