Village scout group near Towcester receives £1,000 to help fund permanent base to be enjoyed 'for generations to come'

A scout group near Towcester has secured £1,000 of funding to help support local youngsters.

Greens Norton Scout Group was selected to receive the donation from Northamptonshire housebuilder Persimmon Homes, from their Building Futures scheme, which supports organisations working with under-18s.

Group scout leader, Davina Bowmer, said: "We need to purchase sturdy event shelters for essential cover during meetings and camping. Having a permanent base to meet would be a fantastic asset for not only our Scout Group but for other organisations in the community.

Davina Bowmer from Greens Norton Scout Group receives £1,000 of Building Futures funding from Simon McDonald of Persimmon Homes

“Having our own premises would ensure the security and longevity of our group for generations to come.”

The Building Futures scheme plans to deliver more than £1 million to good causes across England, Scotland and Wales. The initiative aims to support community groups working with under-18s across three categories: education and arts, health and sport.

Regional divisional director Simon McDonald said: “Building Futures is all about supporting young people in our area, and we are delighted to help the work of Greens Norton Scout Group.

“We’re accepting entries to the scheme until mid-August, so we’d urge more people to apply.”

A total of 128 grants amounting to £1,000 has been awarded across Persimmon’s 32 regional businesses to improve local facilities and the delivery of vital community projects.

Other groups to benefit in this region include Willen Hospice, Milton Keynes charity Ride High and Kettering FC.

One initiative from each of the three sectors will go on to win £100,000 each through a national online public vote. The winners will be named at a gala dinner for finalists in November. There will additionally be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize across each sector, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.