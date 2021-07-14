Voicing Buckingham newsletter a 'real pleasure' says new lord lieutenant

With two Royal Charters, Buckingham has a long history with the royal family that continues to this day.

Buckingham Town Council has therefore been delighted to welcome the new Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Countess Howe, to her role with an invitation to record the audio version of the Buckingham Town Matters Newsletter, Summer 2021.

Countess Howe, who was bought up in Buckinghamshire, was appointed by Her Majesty the Queen to be her personal representative in the county in November 2020.

Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Countess Howe with the summer edition of Buckingham matters

The summer edition of the newsletter was a particularly fitting choice as printed on the cover is a hand painted map of Buckinghamshire, overlaid with the Chiltern Gentian, the county flower of Buckinghamshire.

The art piece was one of four winners of Buckingham’s wildflower art contest and was painted by Carmen Carreira-Avery.

Lady Howe said: “Part of my role as Her Majesty’s lord lieutenant is supporting the monarch in celebrating Buckinghamshire.

“This includes its businesses and charitable organisations, its history and culture and meeting the people who make this such a special place to live.

“It has been difficult to do this in the usual way during this Covid period and so voicing the summer 2021 edition of the Buckingham Town Matters newsletter was a real pleasure.”