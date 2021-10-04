Buckingham Town Council held its second successful River Rinse of 2021 on Sunday.

Thanks to the help of the many willing volunteers who turned up and the members of Stowe Sub Aqua Club, items removed from the river included shopping trolleys, builders' waste, traffic cones, bottles and plastic.

Buckingham's annual River Rinses, first started by the late councillor Trevor Pateman and former town mayor Ruth Newall, who was recently made an Honorary Freewoman of Buckingham.

Chairman of the town council's Town Centre & Events Committee, Robin Stuchbury, said: "I think it’s fair to say their legacy in this environmental project has continued and grown into a truly wonderful community event, improving our river our environment and giving the opportunity for everyone to work together in a common goal, which is to leave our river in better condition through our joint efforts."

Tyres and plastic were among the items pulled from the river

Members of Stowe Sub Aqua Club waded in to help

Getting to grips with overhanging foliage